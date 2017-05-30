New ACP-EU agreement after 2020

Friday May 19 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, says the government is committed to the negotiation for a successor arrangement to the African, Caribbean and Pacific-European Union Cotonou Partnership Agreement, when the existing facility expires in 2020. She also welcomes the EU's "strong signals" expressed during the recent 42nd Session of the ACP-EU Council of Ministers in Brussels, Belgium, of its commitment to the continued strengthening and renewal of this relationship.

