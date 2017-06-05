NCS intercepts N37.2m expired fish at Idiroko creeks
By Udeme Clement Ogun Command of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has intercepted expired imported Croaker fish, loaded in two buses from the creeks at Idiroko, the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin. The Command also seized a Mercedes Benz 2015 model S550, a Toyota Corolla 2009 model, Volvo truck and 483 bags of foreign rice along the creeks in Ipokia community, within the border area, with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N37.2million.
