Burkina Faso's Nikiema wins 14th int'l cycling race of Benin
Burkina Faso's rider Aziz Nikiema on Sunday won the 14th international cycling race of Benin that ended in the economic capital Cotonou. He ran the five-stage long competition of a total distance of 495 km in 12 hours, 39 minutes and 25 seconds.
