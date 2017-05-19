Benin to create largest protected sav...

Benin to create largest protected savannahs in West Africa

Read more: Xinhuanet

A joint-financing of 26 million U.S. dollars will be invested to transform Benin's Pendjari national park complex into the largest ecosystem of protected savannahs in West Africa. The investment is part of a five-year business plan, a government statement said on Thursday in the economic capital Cotonou.

