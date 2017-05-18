Benin expected to be platform of digi...

Benin expected to be platform of digital services for West Africa by 2021

Benin's government plans to convert the country into "a platform of digital services for the West Africa by 2021," an official on Wednesday said in the economic capital Cotonou . Mrs. Rafiatou Monrou, Benin's minister of digital economy and communication, made this public in a statement as part of the World telecommunication and information society day 's celebration on Wednesday.

