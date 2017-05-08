Red alert over expired fish: NCS inte...

Red alert over expired fish: NCS intercepts truck load at Idiroko border, arrests suspect

The Ogun Command of Nigeria Customs Service has called on Nigerians living within the communities of Idiroko, the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, to be on guard against expired frozen products smuggled into the country illegally, warning that such items have serious health hazards and are not suitable for human consumption. The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller, Gangua Hassan, gave this warning, sequel to interception of a 20feet truck fully loaded with expired fish and rice, smuggled into the country through the border.

