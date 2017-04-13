Female pastor leads rise of new Benin...

Female pastor leads rise of new Benin church

In the Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Baname, the 25-year-old founder calls herself God, her business partner is a self-styled pope and devotees pledge to end the reign of the Devil. Its charismatic theology and clashes with other religions have caused it to be expelled from Benin's community of churches, and repeated scandals keep the sect in the public eye.

Chicago, IL

