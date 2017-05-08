Exploring the Songhai option for Oyo ...

Exploring the Songhai option for Oyo Agric revolution

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Vanguard

I F there is anything that occupies the mind of the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi today, it is how to explore the agricultural potentials of the state to rescue it from the current economic downturn and turn around its fortunes. It is noteworthy that the state is blessed with the largest landmass of 28,454 square kilometre, which makes it unarguably the largest in the entire Southern part of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar '17 Confederate Patriot 8
News Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10) May '15 The Ace of Spades 39
Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Aliyu 2
News Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13) Oct '14 angela 3
News Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Anonymous 1
AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC