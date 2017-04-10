Design Experience that Matters: Here'...

Design Experience that Matters: Here's Some Free Files for 3D Printed Tripod Accessories

Why buy one when you can print it yourself? Our goal was to create a fitting so that we could quickly move from tripod shots to close-ups. In a small studio with only one "fancy" camera, we tend to use it for everything.

