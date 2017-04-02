Al Wakra, Benin's Djougou Municipalit...

Al Wakra, Benin's Djougou Municipalities activate twinning agreement

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Peninsula

Cotonou: A delegation of Al Wakra Municipality led by Mansour Ajran Al-Buainain, Al-Wakrah Municipality Director, has visited Benin's Djougou Municipality as part of activating the Twinning Agreement signed between both sides in Doha on 12th of November 2016.

