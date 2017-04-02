Al Wakra, Benin's Djougou Municipalities activate twinning agreement
Cotonou: A delegation of Al Wakra Municipality led by Mansour Ajran Al-Buainain, Al-Wakrah Municipality Director, has visited Benin's Djougou Municipality as part of activating the Twinning Agreement signed between both sides in Doha on 12th of November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC