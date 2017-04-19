African countries examine lines of ac...

African countries examine lines of action for cotton negotiations at WTO

Yesterday

Experts from five African countries opened a two-day meeting here Tuesday to discuss unfair cotton subsidies in developed countries and the need to take action at the World Trade Organization. The roughly 30 experts hail from Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad - four major cotton producers - in addition to experts from Togo.

