African countries examine lines of action for cotton negotiations at WTO
Experts from five African countries opened a two-day meeting here Tuesday to discuss unfair cotton subsidies in developed countries and the need to take action at the World Trade Organization. The roughly 30 experts hail from Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad - four major cotton producers - in addition to experts from Togo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC