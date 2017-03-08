Tukur: A lifetime of commitment in public service
F ORMER National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur became governor of the defunct Gongola State in October, 1983 and following the General Muhammadu Buhari-led military coup of December 31, 1983, Tukur returned to business, capping his endeavours as President of the African Business Roundtable. Tukur was also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the National Republican Convention, NRC in the early 90s and between 1994 and 1995, he served as Minister for Industries in the Sani Abacha government.
