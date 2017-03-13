Ogun state: Where residents, Customs ...

Ogun state: Where residents, Customs officers live like cat-and-mouse

Thursday Mar 16

LAST year January, Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, disclosed that the state has the largest number of illegal land border entries into the country. Amosun hinted that all the illegal borders scattered in some parts of Ogun West Senatorial District have been causing huge challenges to the state in the area of security.

