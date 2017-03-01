Nurse returns from on board mercy experience in West Africa
MERCY WORK: Former Orange resident Therese Knight has returned to Australia following six weeks of helping people in the West African nation of Benin. A woman who lived in Orange for 18 years has returned to Australia following six weeks of providing healthcare to people in Africa while on board the world's largest independent hospital ship.
