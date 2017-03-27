No, Melania Trump Does Not Want To Wire You $20 Million

No matter what this ridiculous email says, Melania Trump is not sitting on $20 million for you - or anybody else - in the White House. According to the scam message that landed in inboxes like the one below last Wednesday, the first lady is just waiting for you to pay $180 to the West African Republic of Benin's Federal Ministry of Finance before she's authorized to release "your" funds: But apart from its obvious absurdity, there are several red flags worth mentioning - such as Trump's supposed Japan-based email address and California area code telephone number.

