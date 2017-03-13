Nigeria: Nigeria World's 95th Happiest Nation - Report
Nigeria has been ranked the 95th happiest nation of the world and sixth in Africa in the 2017 World Happiness Report. It was released on Monday by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network as part of the UN World Happiness Day -- March 20. According the report, Nigeria advanced from 103 position in the world and maintained its stand as the sixth happiest country in Africa as indicated by 2016 happiness ranking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
|Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC