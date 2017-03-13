Nigeria: Nigeria World's 95th Happiest Nation - Report

Nigeria has been ranked the 95th happiest nation of the world and sixth in Africa in the 2017 World Happiness Report. It was released on Monday by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network as part of the UN World Happiness Day -- March 20. According the report, Nigeria advanced from 103 position in the world and maintained its stand as the sixth happiest country in Africa as indicated by 2016 happiness ranking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.