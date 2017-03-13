News24.com | Benin's defence minister...

News24.com | Benin's defence minister quits over constitutional reform

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Cotonou - Benin's defence minister announced his resignation on Monday to protest President Patrice Talon's plans to overhaul the constitution. Candide Armand-Marie Azannai wrote on his Facebook page that he had decided to quit because of "recent developments in this country's politics".

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10) May '15 The Ace of Spades 39
Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Aliyu 2
News Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13) Oct '14 angela 3
News Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Anonymous 1
AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC