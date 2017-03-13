News24.com | Benin's defence minister quits over constitutional reform
Cotonou - Benin's defence minister announced his resignation on Monday to protest President Patrice Talon's plans to overhaul the constitution. Candide Armand-Marie Azannai wrote on his Facebook page that he had decided to quit because of "recent developments in this country's politics".
