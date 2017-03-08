International Women's Day: Overcome p...

International Women's Day: Overcome prejudice, support engagement and promote women's empowerment

International Women's Day is being celebrated in Laghman City, where women gather in traditional colours and costumes. Photo UNAMA/Fardin Waezi 8 March 2017 – In his message on International Women's Day, Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres stressed that while women's rights are human rights, in these troubled times, the rights of women and girls are being reduced, restricted and reversed.

