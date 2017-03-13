How Pinnick beat noisy Neighbour Anjorin

From Tony Ubani in Addis Ababa NFF's President, Melvin Amaju Pinnick has won a place in the CAF Executive Committee thereby becoming the third Nigerian to occupy that position after late Etubom Orok Oyo Orok and Dr Amos Adamu. In climbing to the exalted position, Pinnick crushed loquacious Anjorin Moucharafou from neighboring Republic of Benin 32 to 17 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.