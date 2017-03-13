How Pinnick beat noisy Neighbour Anjorin

How Pinnick beat noisy Neighbour Anjorin

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Vanguard

From Tony Ubani in Addis Ababa NFF's President, Melvin Amaju Pinnick has won a place in the CAF Executive Committee thereby becoming the third Nigerian to occupy that position after late Etubom Orok Oyo Orok and Dr Amos Adamu. In climbing to the exalted position, Pinnick crushed loquacious Anjorin Moucharafou from neighboring Republic of Benin 32 to 17 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10) May '15 The Ace of Spades 39
Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Aliyu 2
News Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13) Oct '14 angela 3
News Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Anonymous 1
AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC