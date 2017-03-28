Emir receives credentials of ambassadors

Emir receives credentials of ambassadors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Peninsula

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at the Emiri Diwan yesterday the credentials of the Ambassador of the European Union Michele Cervone d'Urso , Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Alan L Timbayan, and Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Shirish Soni. The Emir also received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka P D P S A Liyanage, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin Mohamed Bare and Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary Fodor Barnabas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10) May '15 The Ace of Spades 39
Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Aliyu 2
News Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13) Oct '14 angela 3
News Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Anonymous 1
AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC