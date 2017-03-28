Emir receives credentials of ambassadors

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received at the Emiri Diwan yesterday the credentials of the Ambassador of the European Union Michele Cervone d'Urso , Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Alan L Timbayan, and Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa Shirish Soni. The Emir also received the credentials of the Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka P D P S A Liyanage, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin Mohamed Bare and Ambassador of the Republic of Hungary Fodor Barnabas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.