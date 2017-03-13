CAF: Ngadiuba congratulates Pinnick
T he President of Ngadiuba Grassroot soccer project has joined in congratulating Amaju Pinnick on his election into the exalted CAF Executive Committee. Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, floored Republic of Benin's Moucharaf Anjorin in one of the elections at Nelson Mandela Hall at the AU Building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
|Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC