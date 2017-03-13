CAF: Ngadiuba congratulates Pinnick

T he President of Ngadiuba Grassroot soccer project has joined in congratulating Amaju Pinnick on his election into the exalted CAF Executive Committee. Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, floored Republic of Benin's Moucharaf Anjorin in one of the elections at Nelson Mandela Hall at the AU Building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

