Keeping hope afloat: Canberra nurse volunteers on a surgery ship

20 hrs ago

Canberra Hospital intensive care nurse Therese Knight has just returned home to Kaleen after her second trip to Africa serving on board the world's largest independent hospital ship - the Africa Mercy. But it takes a whole lot of pluck to break out of your own bubble and travel half-way around the world to help.

Chicago, IL

