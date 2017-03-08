How ban on importation of vehicles vi...

How ban on importation of vehicles via land borders led to unemployment - Agent

Mr Thomas Agbotounso, a Licensed Clearing Agent, says recent ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders has led to job losses and increased unemployment rate . Agbotounso told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that although the ban was a welcome development to boost the economy, but would have been done gradually.

