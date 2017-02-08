Corruption agency 'denounces' Libercom mismanagement

The Republic of Benin's Front of National Organisations Against Corruption has made a public announcement to the press identifying failures in the management and performance of struggling state-owned mobile operator Libercom, reports Agence Ecofin. President of Fonac, Jean Baptiste Elias, denounced the mismanagement of the cellco, a subsidiary of Benin Telecoms, including 'unjustified' expenditures and the 'dilapidation' of the existing limited resources of the company.

