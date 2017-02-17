bassadors of Kyrgyzstan and Benin to ...

bassadors of Kyrgyzstan and Benin to Russia discuss cooperation within UN

Tuesday Feb 7

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Russia Bolot Otunbayev and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Benin Rene Koto Sunon met at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia on Feb.7. The two discussed relationships between the republics and the prospects of development of ties, reported the press service of the Embassy.

Chicago, IL

