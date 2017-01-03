Nigeria: Nigerian Importers to Spend N59 Billion More On Freight Charges Annually
Nigerian importers and shippers will spend a whooping N59 billion in 2017 due to the increment in freight charges on every container coming into the country by foreign shipping lines. The foreign shipping lines, who increased the freight rate with a caption 'Government and Port Taxes' by N38,000, gave no reason for the action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
|Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC