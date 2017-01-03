Nigeria: Nigerian Importers to Spend ...

Nigeria: Nigerian Importers to Spend N59 Billion More On Freight Charges Annually

Nigerian importers and shippers will spend a whooping N59 billion in 2017 due to the increment in freight charges on every container coming into the country by foreign shipping lines. The foreign shipping lines, who increased the freight rate with a caption 'Government and Port Taxes' by N38,000, gave no reason for the action.

Chicago, IL

