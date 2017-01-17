Gambia: What Is Next for Yahya Jammeh - Even a Billion Years Will End

Had he accepted defeat in the election of December 2016, Gambia's President Yahya Abdul-Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, 51, would have been one of the few African presidents or heads of state who, having been in power for more than ten years or have had more than two terms of office, decided voluntarily to have a peaceful transition of power. Notable presidents who stayed in power for a long time, yet organized or supported peaceful transition are Senegal's Leopold Sedar Senghor who left office in 1980 after 20 years, Cameroon's Ahmadou Ahidjo who left office in 1982 after 22 years due to ill health, and Tanzania's Julius Nyerere who quit voluntarily in 1985 after 21 years.

