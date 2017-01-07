Full Text: President Akufo-Addo's inaugural speech
CHIEF OF THE GHANA ARMED FORCES. The Ghanaian people give thanks to Almighty God for the blessings, favour and grace He continues to bestow on them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
|Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC