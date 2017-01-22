Chinese art troupe lights up New Year...

Chinese art troupe lights up New Year celebrations in Benin

Xinhuanet

An art troupe from China's northwestern Gansu province elevated celebratory activities for the Rooster New Year in Benin's economic capital Cotonou. Chinese artists highlighted their performance with Chinese music, choreography and acrobatics as the west African country is organizing celebrations for the eighth time for the Chinese New Year.

