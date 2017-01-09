Benin kicks off Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations
Mr. Ange N'Koue, Benin's Minister of Tourism and Culture, and the Chinese ambassador to Benin, Diao Mingsheng, jointly launched the ceremony over the weekend in the conference hall of the Chinese cultural center in the economic capital. A fashion parade on Chinese and African clothing marked the launching ceremony, in the presence of hundreds of Benin cultural operators, students, some mayors and the enthusiastic Chinese community in Benin.
