Ambode mulls upgrade of Badagry demonstration farm

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend expressed the readiness of his administration to upgrade the Songhai Model Farm in Avia-Igborosun, Badagry, with a pledge to transform the project and use it to boost the Agro Tourism and food security drive of the State Government. The project, which is sitting on a massive 167 hectares of land with additional available land for other projects, was copied from Songhai in Republic of Benin under the Agric-Yes initiative of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.