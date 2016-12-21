West Africa: Benin Opens 8th Edition ...

West Africa: Benin Opens 8th Edition of Chinese Products' Trade Fair for West Africa

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Eighth edition of Chinese products' trade fair in Benin for the West Africa region on Monday opened in the economic capital Cotonou. The 2016 edition brings together economic operators from West African countries, from Congo and Gabon in Central Africa as well as from Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt in East Africa.

