Seme Customs generates N1.2bn in Nove...

Seme Customs generates N1.2bn in November

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Vanguard

T he Seme Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has collected a total of N1,247,131,069.14 as revenue in the month of November, 2016. This is even as the Command made 99 seizures with a Duty Paid Value of N82,884,308.00 within the same period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10) May '15 The Ace of Spades 39
Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Aliyu 2
News Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13) Oct '14 angela 3
News Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Anonymous 1
AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC