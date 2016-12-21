Benin Seeks to Spend $15 Billion Next 5 Years to Boost Economy an hour ago
Benin plans to spend as much as $15 billion over the next five years on agriculture, tourism and infrastructure projects, an amount that the government seeks to raise by boosting tax revenue and borrowing on local and regional markets, according to the finance minister. The government of the West African nation will finance about 40 percent of its development program, while the private sector will be tapped to fund the remainder, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, 40, said in a phone interview Tuesday from Cotonou, the commercial capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10)
|May '15
|The Ace of Spades
|39
|Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Aliyu
|2
|Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13)
|Oct '14
|angela
|3
|Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Anonymous
|1
|AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
|Engineering Education in China call_08063445234 (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Secretary to Com ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC