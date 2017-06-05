Super Dads: New UNICEF campaign spotlights fathers' critical role in children's early development
A four-year-old boy and his father Marshall Mejia, play in the water during a visit to the seashore, in their hometown of Dangriga, on the south-eastern coast of Belize. Photo: UNICEF/UN035756/LeMoyne 6 June 2017 – As more than 90 countries prepare to mark Father's Day later this month, prominent figures in sports and entertainment have joined 'Super Dads,' a campaign launched today by the United Nations Children's Fund that celebrates a father's essential role in a child's early cognitive development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
