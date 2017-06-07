SIB releases new figures; consumer pr...

SIB releases new figures; consumer prices continue to rise

Wednesday Jun 7

The Statistical Institute of Belize has published its latest statistics on the consumer price index and external trade for the country of Belize. In April 2017, the prices of goods and services were 2.2% higher than the year before, and for the first time in 2017, the statistics recorded an inflation rate of 1.9%.

Chicago, IL

