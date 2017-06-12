Poets Corner: Parallel System

Poets Corner: Parallel System

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Parallel System By Abdulmajeed K Nunez This is not the matrix You are not Neo, it's a trick Hollywood made up that shit You don't have join the oracle To join the system to win the battle Like Shoman and Musa were sucked in and abandoned the struggle The system is fixed Puppeteered by the grand puppet master, some who do even know they are propagandists Our governments have failed The Belizean patrimony is being derailed See weh di happen without this visa shizz There is no need to fight them There is no need to join them Let's create a parallel system mi friend The people are more powerful than Parliamentarians Land is our salvation We can't liberate ourselves without a sustainable feeding program We can't liberate ourselves without land Power equals unity and land acquisition Ask the Mennonites and the Mayans We network with the 140 million African descendants throughout the Caribbean ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,694 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC