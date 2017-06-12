Poets Corner: Parallel System

Parallel System By Abdulmajeed K Nunez This is not the matrix You are not Neo, it's a trick Hollywood made up that shit You don't have join the oracle To join the system to win the battle Like Shoman and Musa were sucked in and abandoned the struggle The system is fixed Puppeteered by the grand puppet master, some who do even know they are propagandists Our governments have failed The Belizean patrimony is being derailed See weh di happen without this visa shizz There is no need to fight them There is no need to join them Let's create a parallel system mi friend The people are more powerful than Parliamentarians Land is our salvation We can't liberate ourselves without a sustainable feeding program We can't liberate ourselves without land Power equals unity and land acquisition Ask the Mennonites and the Mayans We network with the 140 million African descendants throughout the Caribbean ... (more)

