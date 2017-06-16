Ministry of Health implements new pha...

Ministry of Health implements new pharmaceutical regulations

Friday Jun 16

In an effort to ensure Belizeans are receiving quality medicinal products, the Office of the Director of Health Services made an announcement on Tuesday, June 6th via a press release, informing pharmaceutical importers that all custom entries will now be processed by the Ministry of Health in Belmopan. Such entries could be over the counter medication, FedEx, Amerijet, prescription medications and others.

Chicago, IL

