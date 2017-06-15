Lobster Season reopens: Belize Fisher...

Lobster Season reopens: Belize Fisheries Department predicts a profitable lobster season

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Regulated by the Belize Fisheries Department -under the Fisheries Act of Belize, the consumption and harvesting of the Caribbean Spiny Lobster is only permitted from June 15 to February 14. After a four month spawning period, the lobster season reopened on Thursday, June 15th, and the BFD is making a positive prediction for a profitable lobster season. According to Ramon Carcamo, BFD Officer of the Capture Fisheries Unit, the Spiny Lobster fishery has been stable for the past five years, and remains one of the top marine exports for Belize.

