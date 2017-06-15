Lobster Season reopens: Belize Fisheries Department predicts a profitable lobster season
Regulated by the Belize Fisheries Department -under the Fisheries Act of Belize, the consumption and harvesting of the Caribbean Spiny Lobster is only permitted from June 15 to February 14. After a four month spawning period, the lobster season reopened on Thursday, June 15th, and the BFD is making a positive prediction for a profitable lobster season. According to Ramon Carcamo, BFD Officer of the Capture Fisheries Unit, the Spiny Lobster fishery has been stable for the past five years, and remains one of the top marine exports for Belize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC