Justice Denys Barrow Sworn In As CCJ Judge

The Honourable Mr Justice Denys Arthur Barrow was sworn in as Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice on June 1, 2017 at a ceremony at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza, in Belize City, Belize. The occasion was also marked with a ceremonial sitting of the Supreme Court of Belize, for which the newly sworn in Mr. Justice Barrow, along with the Right Honourable Sir Dennis Byron and the Honourable Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders , were invited to sit on the judges' bench.

