Justice Denys Barrow Sworn In As CCJ Judge
The Honourable Mr Justice Denys Arthur Barrow was sworn in as Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice on June 1, 2017 at a ceremony at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza, in Belize City, Belize. The occasion was also marked with a ceremonial sitting of the Supreme Court of Belize, for which the newly sworn in Mr. Justice Barrow, along with the Right Honourable Sir Dennis Byron and the Honourable Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders , were invited to sit on the judges' bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC