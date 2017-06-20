Isla Bonita Elementary holds preschool and Standard Six graduation
On Saturday, June 17th, Isla Bonita Elementary School held their graduation service and 17th commencement exercise program at the R.A. NuA ez Auditorium. Under the theme, "Dare to dream big and never lose grip on your dreams; cling to them even if they seem too far", the graduates proudly marched to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance.
