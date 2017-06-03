Hyperbaric Chamber to provide tour gu...

Hyperbaric Chamber to provide tour guides with free EFR/CPR training

Saturday Jun 3

While tour guides have until July 31, 2017 to renew their license, the Belize Tourism Board requires them to have a valid copy of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and First-aid certificate/card. Offering assistance in meeting that requirement is the Belize Hyberbaric Chamber, through free training opportunities in CPR and Emergency First Response .

Chicago, IL

