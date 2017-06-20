Group Hug's Brainiac Competition a Hu...

Group Hug's Brainiac Competition a Huge Success in Hattieville

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Group Hug - Hattieville, Belize District - June 17, 2017 - On Saturday, June 17th, Group Hug successfully hosted the first ever 'Brainiac: General Knowledge and History Quiz Competition' in Hattieville. Ten students participated, five representing Pilgrim Fellowship Mennonite School and five representing Hattieville Government School.

