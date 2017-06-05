Commentary: A Garifuna from Dangriga ...

Commentary: A Garifuna from Dangriga becomes the new Catholic bishop for Belize

By Wellington C. Ramos I remember when I was a little boy growing up in Dangriga in the 60s my late mother Josephine Sampson used to take me to go and visit her cousin, the mother of our new Bishop Lawrence Nicasio, "Auntie Jane Lewis-Nicasio", the daughter of "Granny C". During those days we were all attending Sacred Heart Primary School.

Chicago, IL

