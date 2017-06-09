Caye Caulker residents claims Heredia...

Caye Caulker residents claims Heredia has forgotten them; Village Council says not so

Friday Jun 9 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Residents of Caye Caulker Village have been claiming that their Area Representative, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr. is not fulfilling his duties on the island. They claim years of neglect by Heredia, and demand that he address the social issues affecting their community.

Chicago, IL

