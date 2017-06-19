Belize Prime Minister Rejects IMF Recommendations

BELMOPAN, Belize, Saturday June 24, 2017 - Belize Prime Minister Dean Barrow has turned his back on International Monetary Fund recommendations to fix his country's nagging economic woes, insisting that his Government will stick to its own programme. A team from the Washington-based financial body recently wrapped up Article IV consultations with the Barrow administration, warning that public debt remains too high and further fiscal consolidation is needed.

