Belize PM says he will not dismiss minister over US visa cancellation
Prime Minister Dean Barrow has brushed aside calls for him to dismiss his Transport Minister Edmond Castro after the United States said it had cancelled his diplomatic and tourist visa.Barrow told reporters that he had seen a letter sent to the minister by the US Embassy and that "there is no indication of any reason for the revocation of the visas, except that the minister declined to come in when invited to do so to discuss the whole issue of renewal of the visas since those visas were about to expire. "As the minister has said, and that's clear from the letter that, what he said was confirmed by the letter, he refused to go in because he's saying that he's not interested.
