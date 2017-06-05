Belize national sworn in as CCJ judge

Belize national sworn in as CCJ judge

BELIZE CITY, Belize -- Mr Justice Denys Arthur Barrow was sworn in as judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice on Thursday at a ceremony in Belize City in his home country of Belize. Barrow, who was sworn in by Governor General Sir Colville Young, is the first citizen of Belize to be appointed to the CCJ bench.

