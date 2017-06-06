Belize District tops 2017 Primary Sch...

Belize District tops 2017 Primary School Examinations

Tuesday Jun 6

After Standard Six students sat through two days of intense Primary School Examinations on April 3rd and May 2nd, the Ministry of Education issued a press release with the PSE results on Tuesday, June 6th. This year, a total of 7,271 Standard Six students sat the PSE countrywide, testing their knowledge in the four major subjects of Mathematics, English, Science, and Social Studies.

Chicago, IL

