Belize District tops 2017 Primary School Examinations

After Standard Six students sat through two days of intense Primary School Examinations on April 3rd and May 2nd, the Ministry of Education issued a press release with the PSE results on Tuesday, June 6th. This year, a total of 7,271 Standard Six students sat the PSE countrywide, testing their knowledge in the four major subjects of Mathematics, English, Science, and Social Studies.

