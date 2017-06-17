Apartment building's improper sewage disposal has neighbours concerned
Reports have surfaced from residents in the San Juan Area of San Pedro Town that an apartment building, in the same area, was dumping raw sewage on the lagoon side. Those being directly affected are concerned about the effect it has on the environment and their health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC